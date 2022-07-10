Evercore ISI Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $26.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Snap from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut Snap from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Snap stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,888,638 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Snap by 4,805.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324,576 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

