Evercore ISI Lowers Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $52.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,229,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

