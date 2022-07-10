Evercore ISI Lowers Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $35.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.80.

JXN stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jackson Financial will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $171,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,135,443 shares in the company, valued at $495,004,719.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 34,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,798 and have sold 4,472,976 shares valued at $182,439,755.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,071,000 after buying an additional 260,301 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,769,000 after buying an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 275.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after purchasing an additional 870,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

