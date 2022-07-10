Evercore ISI Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $42.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.86.
LYFT stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyft (LYFT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.