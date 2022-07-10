Evercore ISI Trims Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Target Price to $42.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lyft from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen lowered their target price on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

LYFT stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Lyft has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.88.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

