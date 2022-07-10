Everipedia Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $60.11 million and approximately $122.82 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00117616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015756 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 12,070,492,550 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,619,627 coins. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.