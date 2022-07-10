Exchange Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,652 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,658,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,278,134. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.46. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

