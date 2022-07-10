Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) versus Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Exelixis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Immunocore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Exelixis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exelixis and Immunocore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $1.43 billion 4.92 $231.06 million $0.92 23.92 Immunocore $35.80 million 54.70 -$180.86 million ($3.68) -12.13

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Immunocore. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exelixis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exelixis and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 0 7 0 3.00 Immunocore 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exelixis currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.39%. Immunocore has a consensus target price of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.30%. Given Immunocore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Immunocore is more favorable than Exelixis.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 19.60% 13.77% 11.82% Immunocore -295.99% -61.86% -37.05%

Summary

Exelixis beats Immunocore on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. In addition, it is developing XL092, an oral tyrosine kinase inhibitor that targets VEGF receptors, MET, AXL, MER, and other kinases implicated in growth and spread of cancer; XB002, an antibody-drug conjugate composed of human mAb against tissue factor (TF) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; XL102, an orally bioavailable cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and XB002 for the treatment of non-hodgkin's lymphoma. Exelixis, Inc. has research collaborations and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Redwood Bioscience, Inc.; R.P. Scherer Technologies, LLC; Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc.; NBE Therapeutics AG; Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited; Iconic Therapeutics, Inc.; Invenra, Inc.; StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc.; Genentech, Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Immunocore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in pre-clinical development stage for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

