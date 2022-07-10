Exeter Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 8,384 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 142,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $407,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

