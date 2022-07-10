Exeter Financial LLC Buys 190 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMB opened at $134.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.40%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

