Exeter Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 2.9% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $253.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.85.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

