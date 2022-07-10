Exeter Financial LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.
In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.