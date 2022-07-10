Exeter Financial LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Barclays decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.46.

Shares of APD opened at $232.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

