Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $418.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $432.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

