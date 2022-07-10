FedoraCoin (TIPS) Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week

FedoraCoin (TIPS) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. FedoraCoin has a total market capitalization of $692,142.03 and $31,891.00 worth of FedoraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FedoraCoin has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FedoraCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00027002 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00249857 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002268 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000767 BTC.

About FedoraCoin

FedoraCoin (TIPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. FedoraCoin’s total supply is 482,759,907,611 coins and its circulating supply is 212,269,865,434 coins. The Reddit community for FedoraCoin is /r/FedoraCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FedoraCoin is www.tipsco.in . FedoraCoin’s official Twitter account is @TiPS_FedoraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FedoreCoin is PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling FedoraCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FedoraCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

