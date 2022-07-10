Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to Hold by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $185.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RACE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ferrari from €160.00 ($166.67) to €140.00 ($145.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.36.

Shares of RACE stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,640. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.53. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,430,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $297,543,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

