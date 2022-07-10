Filecoin (FIL) Price Hits $5.37 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00026171 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and $87.73 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00116844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015882 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 232,604,750 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.