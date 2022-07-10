Financial Survey: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) vs. LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) and LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and LumiraDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $96.15 million 9.02 -$299.96 million ($4.89) -2.68 LumiraDx $421.43 million 0.28 -$100.93 million N/A N/A

LumiraDx has higher revenue and earnings than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and LumiraDx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 2 4 3 0 2.11 LumiraDx 0 0 3 0 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $26.57, indicating a potential upside of 102.99%. LumiraDx has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 390.38%. Given LumiraDx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LumiraDx is more favorable than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and LumiraDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals -279.96% -79.96% -61.03% LumiraDx N/A -100.57% -22.57%

Risk and Volatility

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LumiraDx has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LumiraDx beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST. The company is also developing vimseltinib, an orally administered, potent, and highly selective switch-control kinase inhibitor of colony stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF1R) for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumor (TGCT); and DCC-3116 to treat RAS/RAF mutant cancers that is in the preclinical-stage. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

LumiraDx Company Profile (Get Rating)

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care. The company has approximately 30 tests on the market and in development covering infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and coagulation disorders, as well as a portfolio of COVID-19 testing solutions from the lab to point of need. Its diagnostic testing solutions are deployed by governments and healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools, and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness, as well as disease. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

