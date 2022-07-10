FIO Protocol Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.41 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 800,690,981 coins and its circulating supply is 598,342,113 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

