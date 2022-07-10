First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FCF. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $13.63 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 76,233 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

