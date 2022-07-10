Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $252.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $122.38 on Friday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.04.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

