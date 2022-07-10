FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $131.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.17.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $104.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in FMC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in FMC by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

