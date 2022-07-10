Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) PT Lowered to C$3.30 at National Bankshares

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on Foran Mining from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

FOM stock opened at C$2.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44. Foran Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.85 and a 1-year high of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of C$535.39 million and a PE ratio of -84.33.

Foran Mining ( CVE:FOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Foran Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Foran Mining

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

