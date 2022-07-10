Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($10.90) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Peel Hunt lowered Fresnillo to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.08) to GBX 780 ($9.45) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,225 ($14.83) target price (up from GBX 1,175 ($14.23)) on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $951.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Fresnillo has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $13.38.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

