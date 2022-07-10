FY2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.83. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

NYSE:TECK opened at $27.59 on Friday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,942 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,170,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Teck Resources by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,186 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.