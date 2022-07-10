GameCredits Market Capitalization Tops $2.70 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $11,257.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00250420 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002307 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.