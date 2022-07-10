Gemini Dollar Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004782 BTC on exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $167.59 million and $1.40 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,795.54 or 0.99997366 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 168,519,883 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

