General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 2.3% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,018 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 344.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $221.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

