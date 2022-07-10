Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €66.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($69.06) price objective on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GXI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($114.58) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($97.92) price target on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($101.04) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €105.00 ($109.38) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

GXI opened at €60.45 ($62.97) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €66.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.22. Gerresheimer has a 12 month low of €53.45 ($55.68) and a 12 month high of €99.40 ($103.54).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

