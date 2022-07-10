Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.07.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

