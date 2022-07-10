Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 15,374 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,672,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 13,100,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,729,894. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

