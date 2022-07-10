Girard Partners LTD. Acquires 27,996 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.3% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 39,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 131,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,707,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,833,610. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

