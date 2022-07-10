Girard Partners LTD. Buys 13,040 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,512 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.27.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,890,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,263. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

