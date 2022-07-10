Girard Partners LTD. Buys 342 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,037 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,611,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,504. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

