Girard Partners LTD. Buys 873 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.6% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 417.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 116,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.17.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.04. 873,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $526.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total transaction of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,122 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

