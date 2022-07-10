Girard Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,543. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.85. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.61.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

