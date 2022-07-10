Girard Partners LTD. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,391 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 44,184 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,082,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,437,205 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,399,753,000 after buying an additional 3,253,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,594,906 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $348,846,000 after buying an additional 2,142,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,000,588 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,720,125,000 after buying an additional 2,057,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,132,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,224,770,000 after buying an additional 1,468,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

NYSE TJX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,960,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

