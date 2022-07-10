Girard Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Girard Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $350,304,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after acquiring an additional 860,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after acquiring an additional 807,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $116,081,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,143. The firm has a market cap of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.85 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.51.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

