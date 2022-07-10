Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 25,176 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.28. 825,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,533. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.34.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Several research firms have commented on GPN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

