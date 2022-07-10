Girard Partners LTD. Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,513,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,629 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.6% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned about 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF worth $42,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,022. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $30.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66.

