Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

GBLI opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $373.08 million, a PE ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 0.23. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $130.46 million for the quarter.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Seth Gersch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,058.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,427,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

