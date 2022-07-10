Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) is Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for about 3.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPN stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.48.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

