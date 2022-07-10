GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $81.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $367,681.21 and approximately $81.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,788.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.22 or 0.05585852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00250405 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00582906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00072549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.18 or 0.00510743 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

