GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) & Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Financial Comparison

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Embark Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Embark Technology and GoDaddy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 GoDaddy 0 2 6 1 2.89

Embark Technology presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2,060.49%. GoDaddy has a consensus price target of $101.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.90%. Given Embark Technology’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than GoDaddy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embark Technology and GoDaddy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A N/A -$124.21 million N/A N/A GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.10 $242.30 million $1.78 41.01

GoDaddy has higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Embark Technology has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -116.93% -31.63% GoDaddy 7.66% -231.58% 4.14%

Summary

GoDaddy beats Embark Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embark Technology (Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

