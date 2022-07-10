Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $118.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,793 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $181.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.96, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.