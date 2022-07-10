Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 30,035 Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.56% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 1,485.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $417,000.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLTB opened at $48.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.