Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $15,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

