Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.58 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises about 1.7% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW stock opened at $182.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $177.03 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

