Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,773 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for 1.2% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $169.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.71.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $2,971,205.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $1,779,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,317.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock worth $8,451,233. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.85.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

