Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

CHK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.30.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich acquired 2,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048 and sold 205,986 shares worth $19,823,966. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.45 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $2.34 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -62.89%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.