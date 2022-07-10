Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,140 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $256,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $228,026,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,530,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $702,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,582 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,014,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after purchasing an additional 718,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $105.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.22 and a 52 week high of $165.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

